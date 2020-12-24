James Earl Rodgers
WILLIAMSTON - Mr. James Earl Rodgers, 79, died Thursday, December 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at United Church of Holy Deliverance, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held from 11:00am -1:00pm at the Church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. James Earl Rodgers is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.