James Sanderson

James "Spanky" Sanderson
GRIMESLAND - James "Spanky" Sanderson, 65, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 pm at Rose Hill FWB Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
James, son on of Fannie and David Sanderson, grew up in the Calico community. He was a long-time employee of Mason's Lumber Yard, Buddy Harris, and ABHW Concrete. He was the founding Pastor of Gospel Tabernacle in Grimesland. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Milton Sanderson, Rexford Allen Sanderson, and David Sanderson, Jr.
James is survived by his wife, Carrie Sanderson of Grimesland; daughters, Sandra, Kaylee, Jasmine, Trinaty, and Kristin Sanderson; sons, Roy, Marvin, and Marcus Sanderson; five grandsons, Jameason Sanderson, Kaysen Short, Kane and Javion McMillan, and Alberto Salgarabo, Jr.; two granddaughters, Avianna Short and Aubree McMillan; sisters, Edna Rae Cook and husband Earl, and Susie Mitchell and husband William; brothers, Donnie Earl Sanderson, Cecil Sanderson and fiancee, Faye Haddock, Travis Wayne Sanderson, and Freddrick Harr Sanderson; along with an abundance of family and friends.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.