James Russell Saunders
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. James Russell Saunders, 76, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Robersonville Memorial Gardens, Robersonville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 1-6pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, Masks are mandatory.