James Simons

James Edward Simons
WINTERVILLE - James Edward Simons, 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 PM in Ayden Cemetery.
Mr. Simons is survived by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Jean McLawhorn Simons; son, Stephen Edward Simons and wife, Patricia, of Daufuskie Island, SC; daughter, Vickie Jean Henke of Greenville; and two grandchildren, Nicole Henke and wife, Rae Thweatt, and Zachary James Henke.
Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 2317 Executive Circle - Suite B, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.