James Stokes

James "Tom" Hardee Stokes
GREENVILLE - James "Tom" Hardee Stokes, 88, of Greenville was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday at 10 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
James was born on October 3, 1931 to the late Jennings and Mamie Stokes of Pitt County. After Grimesland High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge in May 1954. James retired from Greenville Utilities Electric Department then began his second career at Stokes Electric. James was a devoted member of the Lighthouse Church of God.
He is survived by his loving wife, Florence of 67 years, daughters Pansy (Dwight) Vernon, Teresa (Mark) Wooles and son Jeffrey (Lisa) Stokes, granddaughters Reiko (Steve) Ingram, Dare (Philip) Blalock, Jamie Wooles , Sydney Smith and great-grandson Noah Ingram, sister, Nancy Everett, brothers Fred and Melvin Stokes. James was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
