James Stott, Jr.

James "Jim" Edward Stott, Jr.
WINTERVILLE - James "Jim" Edward Stott, Jr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Don Mitchell.
Jim was born in Bailey, North Carolina on July 1, 1946 to Ed and Recca Stott. After graduating high school, he attended Business School where he received an Associate's Degree and later became employed in sales where he worked as a terminal manager for Consolidated Freightways.
In Raleigh, NC in December of 1966, Jim married Kaye Vann. Ten years later, Jim and Kaye made their home in Greenville and became members of Jarvis United Methodist Church. Outside of work and church, Jim was a part of many organizations, such as Traffic Club of Coastal Carolina, Delta Nu Alpha, and the Power Squadron. Yet he always devoted his life to his wife and family, sharing 53 loving years with Kaye before his passing.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Stott and Recca Stott Piper.
He is survived by his wife, Kaye Vann Stott; daughters, Michelle Stott Webb and husband, Stephen of Durham, Angie Stott Miller and husband, Billy, of Winterville, Jamie Stott Stanfield and husband, Tommy, of Winterville, and Kristen Stott Camplin and husband, Matt, of Morrisville; 10 beloved grandchildren; and two sisters, Dianne Rains and husband, Dick, of Wilmington, NC, and Kathy Dougherty of Sharpsburg, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858; or to The Service League of Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
