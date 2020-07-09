James Earl "Fat Daddy" Taylor
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. James Earl "Fat Daddy" Taylor, 74, died Friday, July 3, 2020. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. James Earl Taylor will be by invitation only and mask are mandatory.