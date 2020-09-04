James Henry Tyson
GREENVILLE - Mr. James Henry Tyson, 66, died Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Holy Trinity United Holy Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. James Henry Tyson will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.