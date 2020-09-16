James White

James H. White
GRIMESLAND - Mr. James H. White, 92, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2 pm at the Greenville Church of God with military honors.
A native of Ohio, he was the son of the late Austin and Grace White. He served in the U. S. Army and retired as a U. S. Marine. He was a member of the Greenville Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, James H. White II and David Lee White.
Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Brenda Cannon White; two daughters, Kathi White Tortorice of Orlando, FL and Deborah Kay White of Virginia Beach, VA; two step-sons, Kenny Kluttz Fisher and wife, Susan Michele, of Greenville and Dwayne Durant Fisher of Newport; a brother, Charles White of Bellaire, OH; a daughter-in-law, Marsha White of Williamsburg, VA; granddaughter, Christina Young of Huntington, WV; grandson, Zachary White of Williamsburg, VA; and two step-grandchildren, Brendan McKenly Fisher and Keagen Scott Fisher, both of Greenville.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.