Funeral Service for James Williams, age 76, will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2PM at BG Barrett Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville, NC. Family visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by B.G. Barrett Funeral Home, Greenville, NC.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Greenville police: Arrest made for fake fraternity Yik Yak post
- Blogger calls out Winterville Charter for racism: School's corporate parent says swift action will continue
- Pitt County school board continues mask requirement despite protest
- Vandals strike Pirate, again: Raleigh teen charged with damaging statue
- Ayden man charged with attempted murder
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- “New Gateway” to Greenville breaks ground on 10th Street
- Woman shot in hand, teen arrested
- Traffic terror on Memorial Drive: Police say man hijacked, crashed FedEx truck, assaulted child
- Crime roundup: Vehicle collision leads to assault charge, Greenville police report