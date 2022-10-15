Jamie Elias Nobles, 95, son of the late Elias Zane and Allie Barnhill Nobles passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 3 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mr. Nobles was a Pitt County native and lifelong resident. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong farmer of tobacco and corn, but had a special love for his cows and pigs. He took pride in educating others in farming. Mr. Nobles was a lifelong member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Quinn Nobles and three brothers, Jasper, William and Harold Nobles; sisters, Effie Hathaway and Margie Williams. He is survived by his: sister-in-law, Peggy Nobles of Ayden; nieces, Dora Tyson of Greenville, Joanne O'Briant of Fayetteville, Judy Lockamy and husband, Harold, of Fayetteville, Patsy Proud and husband, Gary, of Wilmington, DE and Barbara Beamon and husband, Rusty, of Dudley, NC; nephews, Steve Nobles of Greenville and James Nobles of Greenville; and a number of great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his friends, and caregivers, Frank and Nettie Evans, Mitchell and Carolyn Peaden, Charles and Lisa Wainwright and special great-niece and caregiver, Cortney Gower. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 - 2:30 at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.