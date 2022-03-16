Mrs. Jane Clark Anderson, 91, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. prior to the service. Jane, a native of Pitt County, was born on November 15, 1930 to the late Claude Dewey and Reba Mildred Harris Clark. She met the love of her life, Lynden E. Anderson, while he was serving in the U. S. Marine Corps and stationed at Camp Lejeune. Jane was employed with Rivers & Associates, retiring after 34 years of service. She was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church. Jane and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motor home and had been through all fifty states, Canada and Mexico. In addition, they took several cruises flew to Europe where they toured several different countries. All total they traveled for 39 years in 5 motor homes, worshipping and seeing God’s beauty on earth, living the good life. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lynden E. Anderson and brothers, James Elmer Clark and Dennis I. Clark. She is survived by a son, Elwyn L. Anderson and wife Ruth of Clayton; a daughter, Cynthia A. Lee and husband Dr. Stuart Lee of Greenville; grandchildren, Russell E. Anderson of Raleigh, Ryan A. Anderson of Raleigh, R. Alex Lee of Washington, DC and Evan A. Lee (Meg) of Winston-Salem; great-grandchildren, Jane and Lucy of Winston-Salem; and a brother. Jennis A. Clark and wife Geraldine of Tarboro. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.