Jane Faudree

FRANKLINTON - Ms. Jane Jackson Faudree, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 10, 2022, following a brief illness.
The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday at 3 PM at First Christian Church officiated by Rev. Reece Jones. Burial will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park.
A native of Pitt County, Jane was the first born daughter of the late J.B. and Blanche Weldon Jackson. She was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School and attended East Carolina University where she studied both music and art. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Jane was an accomplished artist. She worked at several galleries in Wilmington, and was working at the Golden Gallery when she became ill last May. Her work is in a number of galleries and is displayed in hospitals and corporate buildings throughout North Carolina. She was well known in her art community. Jane will be fondly remembered for her loving spirit and beautiful smile that would light up the room. She loved everyone and it showed in everything she did.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her nephew, Jeremy Butler Gould.
She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth "Lisa" Dubber Caporal; sons, Albert E. "Pete" Dubber, III and James Jackson Clark and wife, Calle; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and John Caporal, Annalise and A.J. Dubber, Kalder, Kape, Kopeland and Kiptin Clark; sister, Jewelle Jackson Boone.
A loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Jane will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: First Christian Church, P.O. Box 2366, Greenville, NC 27836-0366.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.