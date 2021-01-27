Jane Holloman

Jane Fretwell Holloman
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jane Fretwell Holloman, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. in the Ahoskie Cemetery by Dr. Jesse Croome. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Mrs. Holloman, daughter of the late Marvin Blair and Lela Pledger Fretwell, was born in Hertford County and was a graduate of Ahoskie High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Ahoskie, where she had been active in her Circle, teaching Sunday School, and keeping the nursery. Following high school she was employed with Carolina Telephone, later Century Link, until retirement. She became a member of the Cypress Glen community, Greenville, in 2016.
Jane enjoyed working in the yard, spending time with her grandchildren and was the reunion planner for her class at Ahoskie High School. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Holloman; brother, M. B. Fretwell and sister, Betty Lou Fretwell Peele.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Blair Bunting and husband Bo of Greenville; granddaughter, Blair Bunting of Wilmington, grandson, Royal Bunting of Raleigh; a step-son, Jim Holloman and wife Becky of Tulsa, OK; three step-grandsons, Jon Holloman and wife Lauren, Thomas Holloman and wife Victoria and Daniel Holloman; sister-in-law, Bobbi Sue Fretwell of Greenville and a special cousin, Tom Fretwell of Ahoskie.
Special thanks to the loving care of the Cypress Glen staff and AsceraCare.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 312 W. Main St., Ahoskie, NC 27910 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.