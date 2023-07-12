Jane Kanoy Laughinghouse Bennett passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Friday July 7th 2023. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 12th 11:00am at St. James United Methodist Church, Greenville . A visitation and reception will follow at the church. Burial will be private. Mrs. Bennett was born in Thomasville NC. She came to Greenville to Attend East Carolina Teachers College where she graduated with a Degree in Education in 1955. After raising her 4 children she returned to ECU to renew her certification. She taught NC History & English at E B Aycock Middle School where she shared her love of teaching for over 20 years. After retirement Mrs. Bennett continued to focus her love of people & community by serving on the Ronald McDonald House Board. She also served as a Poll Worker for the Pitt County Board of Elections for many years. She resumed her love for the game of bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. A devoted member of the ECU Pirate Club and supporter of ECU Athletics, Mrs. Bennett's favorite sport was anything her Grandsons were playing. She and her husband Wilbur traveled across many states and hundreds of miles to be the proudest fans in the stands. She was a Charter member of the Theatus Book Club, where she developed lifelong friendships that she cherished. Mrs. Bennett was also a Charter Member of Hooker Memorial Church and is a current member of Saint James United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her church and time with her Circle Members. Mrs. Bennett was passionate about making a difference in other people's lives and supporting community programs. She was a loving mother and Granna who was active in her children's lives and activities She was loved by her children and their childhood friends. Mrs Bennett had a contagious smile and a twinkle in her eye that made you feel that you were the only person in the room. She loved with all her heart and made everyone she met feel special. Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents, Vann and Geneva Kanoy; husbands, Billy B. Laughinghouse and Wilbur I. Bennett; son, Chip Laughinghouse; and aunts, Virginia and Elizabeth Lawson. She is survived by her son, Britt Laughinghouse; daughters, Lynn Hodges & husband, Kim, and Lisa Woodard & husband, Jerry, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Kelly Hodges & wife, LeighAnn and Kevin Hodges, all of Wilmington NC, Scott Hodges of Arden, NC and Britton Laughinghouse of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Lilleigh Hodges, Jaxson Hodges and Lawson Hodges all of Wilmington; sister, Pam Tapp & husband, Jim of Jefferson, NC; nephew, Jay Tapp & wife, Melissa of Concord, NC; stepsons, Irving and John Bennett; special friend, Max R. Joyner; and their Kitty, Cali (aka: Agnes). The family would like to thank Lillie Wood and Ella Battle for their loving and compassionate care for our Mom, they will always be members of our family. A special thanks as well to Lillian and Shameka of Gentiva Hospice for the care and support they provided Mom. Their kindness will always appreciated. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may consider The Pitt County Humane Society or the Son Shine Group of Saint James United Methodist Church, Greenville NC. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.