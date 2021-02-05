Jane Long Joyner passed away to eternal life on February 2, 2021. Born and raised in Greenville, she was a lifelong member of the Greenville community, a local businesswoman, and member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Jane is a descendant of many generations of Greenville residents, and is preceded in death by her father, Olthos L. Joyner, Jr., and her beloved mother and traveling partner, Anna Long Joyner Royer, and step-father Joseph Paul Royer. She is survived by her step-sister, Pat Royer Atkinson (Portage, Wisconsin), nieces and nephews, extended family, dear friends, and business associates. With equal parts gratitude and grief, we honor Jane for the many gifts she shared. Following her graduation from East Carolina University (Cum Laude), and in the footsteps of her parents, she successfully managed numerous properties in downtown Greenville, and contributed to many philanthropies in the Greenville area. Jane was a contributor to the Greenville Museum of Art, and to the Pitt County Humane Society. Jane lived life to the fullest, and in addition to managing her businesses, enjoyed many years of travel around the country and the world. Jane was a member of the Greenville Country Club, and could often be found golfing with friends, and had the good fortune to obtain two hole-in-ones during her lifetime. When winter came, Jane could be found skiing the mountains of Colorado with close friends. She was an avid reader, and shared many years of friendship with the End of the Century book club and her bridge club. She enjoyed stimulating conversations, fine dining, and a good bottle of wine. We will miss Jane’s unfailing intellect, charm, generosity and grace. She maintained her quick wit throughout her journey, was one of a kind, and will continue to live in our hearts and minds. For the past few years, Jane has resided at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she enjoyed the company of many visiting friends and family. The family is very grateful to the MacGregor Downs Medical and Hospice staff and support teams for their competent and compassionate care. A service will be held during the interment at Cherry Hill Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 8, 2021. Please observe COVID safety precautions. Memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s Honor to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville Museum of Art, and to the Pitt County Humane Society. The family is requesting no flowers; simply celebrate another angel called home to serve in heaven. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.