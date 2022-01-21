Jane (Marie) Boardman

Jane (Marie) Hanley Boardman
GREENVILLE - Jane (Marie) Hanley Boardman, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
The family will hold a memorial service on Thursday at 1:00 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville.
Born Christmas day in 1949, Jane was the daughter of the late James and Marie (Miller) Hanley. Originally from Klamath Falls, Oregon, as a young child, Jane and her family relocated to Stanley, Wisconsin. When she was in her early twenties, she met and married the love of her life, Terrance Michael Boardman. They were united in front of God on August 4, 1973 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. In 1984, Jane & Terrance made their home in Greenville, North Carolina. Throughout her life in North Carolina, Jane worked locally as a beautician, as well as working in the office of St. Peter Catholic school, Pitt County Schools, and the ECU College of Nursing.
Known for her love of dogs, all of Jane's dogs had been rescued. In addition to her love of dogs, she also loved her plants, having a lavish garden in her backyard. Her genuine love radiated from within. Never meeting a stranger, Jane had the bubbliest personality and always brought a smile to everyone she met. Above all, she was the "ultimate soccer mom". She never missed any of her loved one's sporting events and was the loudest cheerleader there. Her family brought her more love, happiness, and joy than anything else in the world. Her favorite role was being a loving "Nana" to her grandchildren. Yet, little did she know, she was everything to everyone.
In addition to her late parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Terry. They gained their angel wings exactly 1 year apart, to the day; and sister, Karrin Nayes.
She is loved and survived by her sons, Neil Boardman and wife, Danielle of Winterville, NC and Ryan Boardman and wife, Jenna of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Hanley Anne, Harrison, and Henry Boardman; nephews, Jim Nayes of Abbotsford, WI and Bill (Paige) Nayes of Seattle, WA.; numerous brothers & sisters-in-law and their children; along with a special group of friends that Jane considered family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Jane H. Boardman Endowed Nursing Scholarship at the ECU College of Nursing and/or the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolence at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com