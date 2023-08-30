Janet Carol Betz Lyons

Janet "Jan" Betz Lyons, daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Gangle Betz, passed away on August 21, 2023. A memorial Mass will be conducted Friday at 11AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Jan, a first generation American to Austria-Hungry immigrants, and the youngest of nine children, was born in Mansfield, OH. She was a graduate of Ohio University with a degree in journalism, where she met her husband, Thomas Cornelius Lyons, Jr. They made their home in the Washington, DC area, during which time the family spent five years of foreign service in Africa before returning to the DC area before moving to Greenville in 1979. Jan worked for the ECU Alumni Association and among other roles, was the Senior Editor of the alumni publication. She later served as a financial secretary at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church as well as St Gabriel's Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she served on various committees and also as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for over 40 years. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cornelius Lyons, Jr. She is survived by her children, Michelle Marie McAdoo and late husband, Terry of Greenville, NC; John-Paul Hunter Lyons and wife, Vikki of Huntington Beach, CA; Thomas Cornelius Lyons, III and wife, Melanie of Winterville, NC; Ann Marie Waters and husband, Tyler of Fuquay Varina, NC; Grandchildren, Stephanie Ann Lyons, Alexandra Marie Golden-Lyons, Hunter Thomas Lyons, Sarah-Anne Catherine Lyons, Thomas Clark Lyons, Brock Thomas Waters, Garrison Lee Waters, Quinn Alexandra Waters; Great Grandchildren, Sophie Claire Glosson, Jillian Marie Glosson, Joseph Hunter Lyons, Isaiah Cameron Lyons. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, at (800) 708-7644 or via email to donations@michaeljfox.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

  

