Janet Carol Betz Lyons

Cloudy with showers. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain across Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 2 to 6 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 8 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Janet "Jan" Betz Lyons, daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Gangle Betz, passed away on August 21, 2023. A memorial Mass will be conducted Friday at 11AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Jan, a first generation American to Austria-Hungry immigrants, and the youngest of nine children, was born in Mansfield, OH. She was a graduate of Ohio University with a degree in journalism, where she met her husband, Thomas Cornelius Lyons, Jr. They made their home in the Washington, DC area, during which time the family spent five years of foreign service in Africa before returning to the DC area before moving to Greenville in 1979. Jan worked for the ECU Alumni Association and among other roles, was the Senior Editor of the alumni publication. She later served as a financial secretary at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church as well as St Gabriel's Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she served on various committees and also as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for over 40 years. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cornelius Lyons, Jr. She is survived by her children, Michelle Marie McAdoo and late husband, Terry of Greenville, NC; John-Paul Hunter Lyons and wife, Vikki of Huntington Beach, CA; Thomas Cornelius Lyons, III and wife, Melanie of Winterville, NC; Ann Marie Waters and husband, Tyler of Fuquay Varina, NC; Grandchildren, Stephanie Ann Lyons, Alexandra Marie Golden-Lyons, Hunter Thomas Lyons, Sarah-Anne Catherine Lyons, Thomas Clark Lyons, Brock Thomas Waters, Garrison Lee Waters, Quinn Alexandra Waters; Great Grandchildren, Sophie Claire Glosson, Jillian Marie Glosson, Joseph Hunter Lyons, Isaiah Cameron Lyons. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, at (800) 708-7644 or via email to donations@michaeljfox.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com