Janet McLawhorn

Janet Marie Waters McLawhorn
WINTERVILLE - Janet Marie Waters McLawhorn, 82, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 12:30pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9am to noon at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Janet, daughter of the late Robert and Thena Waters, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and worked as a hairdresser. She was a member of Greenville Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edsel Reginald Garris; son, Thomas Garris; sisters, Clara Garris and Betty McLawhorn; brother, RC Waters, Jr.; and a stepdaughter, Sheila Martin.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth McLawhorn; son, Buddy Garris and wife Elaine of Grifton; stepsons, Kenneth McLawhorn, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA and Robert McLawhorn of Greenville; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.