Janet Reid Garrett, 56, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 2 PM at Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Janet was born in Pitt County and had lived all of her life in the Winterville area. She was a 2nd grade Teacher’s Assistant at Elmhurst Elementary School for Pitt County Schools. She then worked for Shephard Memorial Library before transferring to the Winterville Library until her retirement in 2012. Janet was a lifelong member of Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church. She was a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose where she held her College of Regents degree. Janet was an avid reader. She loved her grandchildren, genealogy, singing, birds, and nature. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Garrett, Jr., and grandparents Amos & Myrtle Averett. She is survived by her partner in life, Wayne Edge; sons Brandon Roach & wife Brittany; Corey Roach & wife Samantha; and Rodney Beamon, Jr.; daughters Eliza Garrett, and Karen Beamon; grandchildren Riley and Noah; mother Linda Garrett-Harris & husband Ivan; brothers David Garrett; and Mike Harris & wife Angelia; sisters Susan Avila, and Penny Harris; and several special nieces & nephews. Charitable contributions may be made to the Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, NC, to assist the family with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com