Janice Cabrera, 73, of Ayden, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 15, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 20th at 12:00 pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-12. Interment will follow the service in the Winterville Cemetery. Janice was born in Pitt Co., NC on February 5, 1948 to Nashville and Olivia Hardee. She was a graduate of Rose High School and then went to work for Empire Bush Co. for several years. During this time, she was also busy raising her children. After spending some time in Florida, Janice moved back to NC in 1997 and went to work for Profits Department Store until her retirement in 2003. Janice was a loving mother and grandmother who mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She truly considered them her greatest accomplishment and gifts from God. Janice was preceded in death by her two husbands, David Harris and Gerardo Cabrera Sr.; her sister, Evelyn Mercier; and her parents. She is survived by her two daughters; Kristy Skidmore and husband, John, of Goldsboro, and Amber Cabrera and husband, Bryan Heflin, of IN; one son, Gerry Cabrera, of Goldsboro; three grandchildren, Dakota, Peyton, and Charleigh Skidmore; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com