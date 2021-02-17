Mrs. Janice House Hill, 70, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at her residence. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 11 AM at Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Williams and her son, Rev. Michael Hill, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Mrs. Hill attended local Pitt County schools and was a graduate of Stokes-Pactolus High School, class of 1968. She earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Education from East Carolina University graduating in 1977. Upon graduation, she taught 3 years at Fellowship Christian School in Durham, NC and then taught 5 years at Greenville Christian Academy in Greenville, then 18 years at Emmanuel Christian School in Washington then completed her career teaching 9 years at Trinity Christian School, also in Greenville. Upon retirement, she spent much time substitute teaching when needed. Her heart was dedicated to Christian Education. Mrs. Hill was a faithful and longtime member of Parker’s Chapel FWB Church in Greenville where she served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, Nursery worker, Children’s Church helper, bus worker and choir member. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, D.R. and Louise House as well as her brother, Lester House. She is survived by, Husband of 47 years, Ronald “Ronnie” Hill; Daughter, Martha H. Johns and husband, Eric, of Raleigh; Son, Michael D. Hill and wife, Stephanie, of Greenville; Grandchildren, Joshua, Philip, Jeremiah and Elizabeth Johns of Raleigh and David, Abigail and Hannah Rose Hill, all of Greenville; Sister-in-law, Vickie T. House of Greenville; Foster sister, Rae Gaskins and husband, Mac, of Greenville; Foster Brother, Bennie Harris and wife, Jamie, of Austin, TX; And her many friends and former students. Upon receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Mrs. Hill’s response to her physician was, “The way I look at it, either way, I win!” She knew that without a doubt that heaven would be her eternal home because she had accepted Jesus as her savior as a 7 year old girl. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 2O62, Greenville, NC 27836, Southeastern FWB College, PO Box 1960, Wendell, NC 27591 or Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2241 Old Pactolus Rd., Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.