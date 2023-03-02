Mrs. Janice ("Jan") White Jones, 68, entered into her eternal rest on Monday February 27, 2023 with her family next to her after a brief illness. Her passing was peaceful and we celebrate her life as she is now reunited in heaven with her parents and family who traveled on ahead of her. A memorial service will be held Friday at 4:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Jan's life was spent in Pitt County, where she was born and raised. She graduated from J. H. Rose High School in 1972 and she attended Louisburg College. She always had a compassionate heart for children and adults with special needs. She worked at the Cerebral Palsy Center and also served as a teacher's aide for children with special needs at Wahl Coats Elementary School. Jan's sweet spirit was contagious, always showing a kind and considerate heart for those who were with her. Never wanting the spotlight on her, she always demonstrated her love for others by quietly loving them with time and close conversations. She had an enduring interest in others, and her favorite pastime was that spent with her family, especially her granddaughters Jordan and Riley. Quality time with Jan was a great gift, and a blessing to those around her. She suffered with several debilitating illnesses over the last several years, but she never neglected time with her family and loved ones. Jan was a member of Covenant Church and enjoyed attending Bible Study at Hollywood Presbyterian. She walked with her Savior in her life here, and now she is in the full presence of the Lord, eternally healed from a physically stricken body, made new and whole and no longer suffering. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Julian Jordan White, Jr. and Janice Ward Roberson; step-father, Richard Sidney Koonce; and great-nephew, Isaiah. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Carrol Jones; daughter, Crissie Woolard; grandchildren, Jordan Woolard and Riley Woolard; step-children, Chad Jones and Jamie Long and husband, Lonnie; step-grandchildren, Taylor Jones, and Tanner and Alex Long; sisters, Julie Spivey and husband, Roland, and Lou White; brother, Jule White and wife, Heather; nieces and nephews; Rebecca Spivey, Nick White, Alex White, Maggie Peterson, and Ethan Ambrose; special friends, Polly Hardee, Phyllis Chesson, and Jean Haddock; and beloved dog, Little Girl. Memorial contributions may be made to Awaken Coffee, a nonprofit dedicated to the employment of our special needs community, to equip for service in the community and to build relationships. Donations can be made at https://www.awakencoffeenc.com/donate , or Awaken Coffee PO Box 362 Grimesland, NC 27837 Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.