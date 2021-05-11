Janice Marie Bullock Barber, 80 of Holly Springs Church Rd. died Monday May 10, 2021 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital. Janice was born on January 16, 1941 in Martin County to the late James Irving and Allie Marie Ward Bullock. She worked as a clerk with FCX and Baker Gas Company. Janice was member of Fellowship Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was active with the women’s ministry. She was an avid Duke fan. Janice was preceded in death by a stepson Greg Barber. Survivors include; husband of 51 years Grover Leo Barber of the home; daughters, Elaine Jones and husband Carl of Columbia, NC, Jackie Thomas and husband David of Manteo, NC and Johna Gurganus and husband Ken of Williamston; sister, Janie Gurganus of Williamston; niece, Kathy Daniels of Blounts Creek; grandchildren, Andy Jones (Brooke), Megan McLaughlin (Scott), Jacquelyn Thomas, Hayli Cowan (Taylor), Clark Gurganus (Miranda) and Landon Gurganus; great grandchildren, Dawson Jones, Crewe Jones, Allie Grace McLaughlin, Lanie Jones, Graham McLaughlin and Blair Cowan. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Barber and Rev. Chris Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church and other times from the home. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Barber family.