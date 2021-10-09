Janice Overton Waters passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 and is interred in Pinewood Memorial Park in Willow Oak section, near the flag. Janice was born and raised in Windsor, graduating from Windsor High School. She lived most of her adult life in Williamston before residing in Greenville for the past 18 years. She worked at BB&T for 42 years, retiring as a Vice-President. Janice loved her work and building relationships with her customers. She achieved Sterling Performer status 6 years in row, and she was proud of completing a summer banking course at UNC-Chapel Hill. She was well respected and loved by many of her customers who became lifelong friends. She was very involved in her community in Williamston, where she served in many leadership positions, including the American Red Cross, the American Heart Association, the United Way, the Sports club, and the Chamber of Commerce. She was often selected to be the treasurer. Janice was a committed Christian and loved the Lord. She was always involved in Bible study and read and studied her Bible daily. Janice was full of Christian love and shared it with all those she met. Janice was a member of Macedonia Christian Church in Williamston, which she loved dearly. Since her marriage in 2003 to Garland “Buddy” Waters, she attended Jarvis Memorial UMC in Greenville, which she grew to love and where she made many wonderful friends, who loved her and made her feel welcomed and enriched. Special thanks go to our church family for their support, prayers and love during this time. Janice’s writings include this personal prayer: Dear Lord, please help me to develop habits that will help me to grow and be better in every area of my life. I pray that this year I will be closer to You and more like Jesus than I ever have been. Please lead and guide me and help me to be all that You know I can be. I ask these things in Jesus name. Amen. Janice was also a wonderful grandmother to her grandson and step-grandchildren. She deeply enjoyed sharing in their love and derived great pleasure from her relationship with them. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Catherine Overton; her son Brian Coltrain; and a sister, Grace Asher. She is survived by: her husband of 18 years, Buddy Waters, with whom she shared her amazing love each day and enriched his life in so many ways; and her dear grandson, Austin Coltrain of Bear Grass, whom she loved deeply. She is also survived by her, brother, David Overton and wife, Judy, of Windsor; step-son, Wesley Waters and wife, Amanda, and their children Bowman Blue Waters and Delta Belle Waters of Winston-Salem; step-son, Austin Waters and partner, Meghann, of Austin, TX; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Waters and wife, Judy, and their family; Michael Waters and wife, Diane and their family. The family offers special thanks to the following: Reverend Don Mitchell and Reverend Rhonda Grant Jordan for memorializing Janice in such a personal and meaningful way; to Ernest Silver for sharing his inspirational hymns in celebration of Janice’s life; and to Robert and Matt Wilkerson and the staff at Wilkerson Funeral Home for their friendship, kindness, and exceptionally caring service. Her family hopes that the following words will provide others the same peace and comfort that they found: Death is not the end, but a beginning… The beginning of eternal life Free of all sin, pain, fear, brokenness, and tears. It is the beginning of everlasting joy And indescribable peace, forever in God’s presence. Praying this truth will comfort you today. There is a wonderful old hymn that speaks to the loss of a loved one. I hope that these words will give us all peace and comfort in our loss. What a day that will be When my Jesus I Shall See And I look upon his face The one who saved me by His grace When he takes me by the hand And leads me thru the Promised Land, What a day, a glorious day that will be. Janice has experienced that Glorious Day. Thanks be to God. A special thank you to all of the many who shared their prayers and love with our family. Your love meant so much to all of us. -Buddy Waters
