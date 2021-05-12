Mrs. Janice Rhem O’Rear, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 1 PM at First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. O’Rear, a native of Lenoir County, had lived in Greenville since 1969. After graduating from Contentnea High School, she attended East Carolina University, where she earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. She then went on to work in several school systems at Jacksonville High School, Greene County Schools, and Pitt County Schools (J.H. Rose and Stokes). She later worked at Pitt Community College. Mrs. O’Rear was a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church. There, she served as a lifetime member of the Women of the Church and as a deacon. She also enjoyed being a member of the Home Pride Garden Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles W. O’Rear, Jr.; and brother, Joe Francis Rhem. She is survived by her son, Charles W. “Chip” O’Rear, III. ; grandson, William Charles “Will” O’Rear; nieces, Missy Rhem Raynor, Maggie O’Rear, Taylor Gay, and Katie M. Gay; nephews, Al D. O’Rear, Jr., David C. O’Rear, Joe Rhem and George O’Rear; and sister-in-law, Louise O’Rear. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vidant Inpatient Hospice House and to the staff on the 4th floor cancer center at Vidant Medical Center. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 12-1PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Mayfest for Missions, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.