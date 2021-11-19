Janie Belle Cox Hiers
GREENVILLE - Janie Belle Cox Hiers was born June 4, 1943 to the late Jennie Mae Cox. She passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2pm Sunday at Selvia Chapel FWB Church and a viewing one hour prior to the service at the church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Sarita Hiers of the home, 4 grandchildren, Xavier Hiers-Farmer of Greenville, NC, Montasia Foreman of Fayetteville, NC, Alayasia Hiers-Scott of Falcon, NC, and Jada Artis of Hookerton, NC, 2 sisters, Evelyn Sutton (James) of Greenville, NC and Florence Mabry (Richard) of Winterville, NC, 2 brothers, William Cox of New Haven, CT, and David Harper of Alexandria, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at 4063 Paramore Rd, Greenville. Professional & Excellent Services Entrusted To: Blake Phillips Funeral Services.