Janie Hudson

Janie Mizzelle Smith Hudson
GREENVILLE - Janie Mizzelle Smith Hudson, age 89 was born on July 27, 1930 and entered the gates of Heaven on March 13, 2020 at 11:19 am.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 16th from 12:30 until 1:30 at the Smith Funeral Service & Crematory on Country Club Drive in Greenville. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 in the Pinewood Memorial Park with her nephew, Rev. Ray Lewis, officiating.
The youngest of Walter Lee Smith Sr. and Lula Boyd Smith's ten children, she was raised on a working family farm in Pitt County, specifically the Shelmerdine Community and graduated from Chicod High School in 1949. She worked the lunch counter at Bisset's Drug store where she committed the recipe for chicken salad to memory. She must have made over a ton of the concoction for family and friends up until she was in her mid-80s.
After working several retail jobs she was hired by the Greenville Credit Bureau and remained there until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of several professional fraternal orders, including The Greenville Credit Women, where she served as an officer on numerous occasions. She attended numerous professional training programs for managers in Atlanta, Pinehurst, and at the University of Georgia in Athens. She was also a long-time member of the WoodmenLife Shelmerdine Chapter #567.
On March 7, 1959 she married the true love of her life, Eugene Hudson. They were married for 40 years prior to his death in 1999. Janie and her family enjoyed traveling to the NC & SC coasts in the summer and to the NC Mountains in the fall. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill OFWB Church and attended regularly until moving to Alamance County in 2008 to live with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson, John-Austin. John was the apple of her eye and they loved each other very much and shared a special bond.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee Smith Sr. & Lula Boyd Smith.; all nine of her siblings and their spouses: Mamie Smith King and Arthur King, Ladigole Smith Adams and Snodie Adams, Odell Smith Tripp and Pete Tripp, Ida Mae Smith Sutton and Amos Sutton, Lorena Smith Shea and Jack Shea, Lucy Smith Chandler and Ben Chandler, Walter Lee Smith Jr. and Josephine Smith, Josh Smith and Vera Smith, Theodore Smith and Minnie Smith, and Annie Smith Barnes.
She is survived by her son Bradford Hudson and wife Jane Kellam Hudson; grandson, John Austin Hudson, all of Mebane, NC; and by multiple generations of nieces and nephews on both the Smith and Hudson sides of her family who loved her deeply and she loved them very much.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may consider a donation to Pleasant Hill OFWB Church, c/o Judy Tart, Treasurer, 3366 Stokestown-St. Johns Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.
