...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Janis Elizabeth Witherington Cannon, 89, of Vanceboro, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on December 24, 1932 in Vanceboro, NC, a daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Witherington. A vital member of her community, she graduated from Farm Life School in 1950 where she played basketball and was salutatorian of her class, and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at Meredith College in 1954. She married Richard Luby Cannon Jr., on June 9, 1954 in a simple ceremony at Vanceboro Methodist Church. She was a member of the congregation of Vanceboro Methodist Church for 80 years and served as the church historian, as she had a passion for history and genealogy. She lead the MYF youth group at the church and touched the lives of the teens in our community. She was also an active member of the Vanceboro Ruritan Club and cherished our local library. Growing up, her family took vacations to different places each year, and that love of travel continued throughout her life. She traveled by train and bus throughout the country over the years. After her years as owner of a variety store she transitioned to her greatest passion- collectibles. She ran a flea market in the community and later established the Vanceboro History Museum. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard Luby Cannon Jr.; her brother, Charles Witherington and wife Sandra of Marco Island FL, sons, Richard Luby Cannon III and his wife Rennie of Greenville, Kenneth Jeffery Cannon and his wife Donna of Cove City, and Donald Keith Cannon and his wife Julie of Vanceboro; her seven grandchildren; Christopher Cannon of Greenville, Phillip Cannon of Norfolk, VA, Amanda Jane Cannon of Denver, CO, Emily Cannon Buckner and her husband Brandon of Cove City, Lauren Cannon Riggs and her husband Justin of Cove City, Chelley Godwin of Raleigh, and Chip Cannon and his wife Jacqueline of Clayton; and 5 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held at 11am on Thursday at Vanceboro United Methodist Church with the Reverend Eric Morphis officiating. Burial will be at the old Vanceboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Vanceboro United Methodist Church, Friends of the Library, The Chapman's Chapel Cemetery Fund ( Paulette Smith, 1355 Wilma Road, Vanceboro) and the Vanceboro Ruritan Club.