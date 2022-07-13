Jarrett Preston Moore, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in Winterville Cemetery with Rev. Harry Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A native of Pitt County, Jarrett was son of Tony Preston Moore and the late Susan Tucker Moore. He was a 1995 graduate of J.H. Rose High School and attended East Carolina University, Cape Fear and Carteret Community Colleges. For more than 10 years he worked at a charter boat captain and for the last 7 years, made his home in Beaufort, NC and worked as a commercial fisherman. Jarrett will be fondly remembered for his outgoing and friendly nature. He was one to speak his mind, no matter the subject. Jarrett was a funny soul who possessed a happy spirit. He was fiercely loyal, had a strong faith, was an avid reader, and above all, had an insatiable love for the water. A loving son, brother, uncle and special person to many, Jarrett will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving are father, Tony Preston Moore and wife, Elizabeth, of Winterville; sister, Abby Jean Moore of Greenville; brother, Ashley Tucker Moore and wife, Laura; niece, Elithe Ashley Moore, all of Winterville; nephew, Gabe Dajon Dixon of Greenville; significant other, Mary Holloman of Greenville; special fishing companion, “Ruby” his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retriever. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.