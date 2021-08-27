Jarvis Josh Mills, 86, passed away on Thursday August 26, 2021 to be with his Heavenly Father. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday at 4 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel, 2100 E. 5th St., Greenville, NC 27858. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 – 4 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Jarvis was born on July 10, 1935 to Charlie S. and Eula Mae Mills, both of Chocowinity, NC. Jarvis grew up in the Grimesland area and graduated from Grimesland High School in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorlis Boyd Mills and they celebrated 63 years of marriage. He then moved to Greenville where he made his home. Jarvis served in the Army Reserves and attended East Carolina University. He worked at Dupont for 30 years where he enjoyed a career in design. He also owned Estate Realty Company with his wife, Dorlis for 25 years. Jarvis was a member of Winterville Free Will Baptist Church and the Greenville First Free Will Baptist Church. He spent many summers working in the mission field in Mexico, helping those in need. Going to the Pamlico River was his passion where he enjoyed boating and fishing. He was especially passionate about continuing the legacy of Charlie Mills Famous BBQ Sauce Mix. Jarvis never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone, especially handing out Smarties to children. Jarvis was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Eula Mae Mills; brothers, Albert Mills and Junior Mills and his late wife, Dorlis Boyd Mills. He is survived by his: brother, Dr. Rev. Huey Mills of Lancaster, SC; daughters, Kim Reichert (Todd) of Raleigh, NC and Wendy Sandy (Chris) of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Jacob Sandy and Joshua Sandy; nephews, W.A. Mills and Anthony Mills. Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Christian Academy, 1850 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720, Cragmont Assembly, 1233 N. Fork Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.