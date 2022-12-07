Jason Bradley Carattini, 42, passed away November 28, 2022. He was born on November 16, 1980, in San Jose, CA to Cathi Carman and Ernie Carattini. Jason graduated from D.H. Conley High School, he enlisted into the United States Navy for six years where he was trained as a Culinary Specialist. Jason was an avid gardener and loved fishing. He was a master mechanic and worked many years at Anderson & Sons Automotive as well as A-1 Imports. Jason was very loving and close with his family and friends. He cherished spending time with his children and his dog, Hemi. Jason would put others before himself and had a giving heart. He always had a contagious smile. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John I. Whitfield; his grandmother Barbara Roan; and his stepfather Chris Carman. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cathi Carman; his father Ernie Carattini of CA; his children, Jordyn, Timothy, Destiny, and Jasara; his siblings Nick Carattini (Tricia), Josh Carattini (Ellen), Taylor Crawford (Jay), Jessica Hudson (Rodman); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00PM Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the sanctuary of Opendoor Church: 4584 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville; where he was baptized and a member.