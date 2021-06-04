Mr. Jasper Earl Brown,age 57, died on June 1, 2021. Service will be held on June 5, 2021, 3:00pm @ Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will be 2:30pm to 3:00pm at the church. Mask, hand sanitizing, social distancing and temperature check will be observed. Professional Service Entrusted to: Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary Send Condolences to phillipsbrothersmortuary.com

