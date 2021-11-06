Jasper Livingston Jones
NEW YORK - (1941-2021) Jasper died November 2, 2021 in New York City and was buried Friday, November 5th in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, Long Island, New York.
He grew up in Greenville, North Carolina and was noted for having already read twice the complete set of The World Book by the third grade. He attended grade school at Third Street School and graduated from Rose High School, class of 1959. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and received a master's degree from Columbia University in New York City.
He taught English at Randolph Macon Woman's College and later was a textbook Editor for a number of trade and educational publishers. Jasper was a brilliant conversationalist, intellectual, cook, art lover, musician and unforgettable friend. He was the consummate "New Yorker with a Southern accent".
Jasper led a happy life in NY: he and Marie, his companion for over thirty years, went from one event, museum, auction, and restaurant to another. They enjoyed time in The Netherlands, France, England, East Hampton, Niagara Falls, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, Arkansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
He was one of a kind and will be missed forever.