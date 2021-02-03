Jathar Salij, 86, passed away January 6, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Jathar was born in the Netherlands and in 1962, emigrated to the United States and started working as a timber clerk in Spokane, Washington, where he became a U.S. citizen. In 1963, he started college at Washington University and obtained a B.A. in Arts in 1965, studying comparative literature, French and German. In 1967, he obtained a master’s degree in French and taught French at Wyoming University. From 1968-1971 he returned to Washington University where he taught German as a teaching assistant while working on his Ph.D. in comparative literature, which he completed in 1971. In 1972, he traveled to Bahasa Indonesia for research. From 1973-1974 he lectured in the Department of Comparative Literature at Washington University. From 1975-1979 he traveled to Malaysia with the Peace Corps and lectured at Kuala Lumpur University. From 1979-1983, he taught and obtained his master’s degree in English from the University of Portland. In 1981 and 1982 he published two short stories in the Portland Review and in 1982 he published the book Shadow Play and other Stories. A few years ago, it was republished under the title A Weekend in Bandung. In 1984, he taught English at Kuwait University and from 1984-1990 he taught at various schools in Portland, Oregon teaching English to refugees and Japanese students as well as French and German in various colleges in the Portland area. In 1990, he showcased his paintings in an art show at Multinomah Art Center Portland. From 1990-1996 he taught at Edmonds Community College in Kobe, Japan. From 1996-2000 he worked on and obtained his Master of Fine Arts from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC and he exhibited his thesis in 1998 at the Greenville Museum of Art, entitled Halloween Warps. His painting "City of Greed" is in the permanent collection of the Greenville Museum of Art. He lectured at ECU until 2010 when he retired from teaching. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.