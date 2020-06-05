Jay Pennell
GREENVILLE - Mr. Jay Pennell, 82, passed away on June 3, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 3:30 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 2 to 3 prior to the service.
Mr. Pennell was a native of Alexander County, NC and served in the U. S. Air Force. He was employed with the ECU Police Department for 27 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Barrow Pennell; son, Christopher Pennell and wife Denise of Raleigh; two daughters, Katrina Cutter of Oklahoma City, OK and Gina Langston of Fountain; step-daughter, Vikki Heath Forbes and husband Arthur of Dillsburg, PA; sister, Grace Warrix of Taylorsville; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Unity FWB Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858 or Vidant Inpatient Hospice (Service League of Greenville), 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
