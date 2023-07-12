Jayden Kwame Harrison, 22 years old, full of love, life, and laughter, was received by his Heavenly Father on July 4, 2023. The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am at Faith Assembly Church, 5005 Corey Rd., Winterville. Burial will follow in the Anderson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 8 pm at Smith Funeral Service. Jayden, the beloved son of Susan Harrison and Theodore Muchiteni was born and raised in Greenville, NC. He attended his early grade school years at Arendell Parrott Academy and graduated in 2019 from J.H. Rose High School. He attended college at East Carolina University, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma. Jayden, always surrounded by friends and family, will be remembered for his electric smile, big heart, sense of humor, tight hugs, and the light he brought to those he knew. He was a bridge, building and nurturing connections between others. Everybody had a genuine friend in Jayden. He was a Legos and Star Wars enthusiast, a gamer, a random trivia buff, a great debater, and so, so much more. He was preceded in death and welcomed in Heaven by his grandfathers, Huey Harrison of Greenville, NC and Gabriel Muchiteni of Zimbabwe; and his grandmother, Mary Muchiteni of Zimbabwe. Jayden is survived by his mother, Susan Harrison of Greenville, NC; father, Ted Muchiteni of The Villages, Florida; grandmother, Jean Harrison of Greenville, NC; brothers, Kamron Hopkins of Greenville, NC and Tshaka Muchiteni of Monroe, NY; sister, Nyasha Harris of Wilson, NC; nieces, Madison Hopkins and Gabrielle Harris; nephew, Dillon Harris; best friend and cousin, Jasmin Abed; cats, Mitus and M.J.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who all held a special place in Jayden's heart. Our sweet Jay will be missed dearly and will live on forever in our hearts. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.