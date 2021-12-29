Jean Allen

Jean Johnson Allen
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jean Johnson Allen, 93, passed away at home on Monday, December 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will take place Thursday at 2:00pm in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the mausoleum.
Mrs. Allen was a native of Pitt County and spent most of her life in the Ballard's Crossroads community. She was a graduate of Belvoir High School, where she played softball and drove a school bus. Mrs. Allen worked as a butcher at several local grocery stores in Pitt County before delivering the Daily Reflector for 25 years. She also delivered the Bargain Trader for several years.
Mrs. Allen loved net fishing, pole fishing, boating, and hunting. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, gardening, cooking, and raising her chickens and dogs. She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She was incredibly strong in body, mind, and in the Lord and was well-known as a loving caretaker of her family and friends.
Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Huldah Leona Johnson and her husband of 63 years, Bernice Alton Allen. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children; Bernice Allen, Jr. and wife, Diane of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Fred Allen and wife, Anne Jeanne of Jason, NC, Emily Smith and husband, Jerry of Ballard's Crossroads, Ivey Allen of Stokes, and Doug Allen and wife, Teresa of Farmville; her grandchildren, Evan, Tristan, Virginia, Sarah, Elliot, Cameron, Charles, Brandon, Amber, Cherish, Megan, and Israel; great-grandchildren, Aurora, Aeneas, Eden, Kaynen, Landon, Easton, Bella, Aubrey, Wyatt, and Mackenzie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Mrs. Allen's caregivers; Sheaneathea Howard, Natorshia Swinson, and Lillian Little.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.