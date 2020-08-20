Jean Bell Dixon
GREENVILLE - Jean Bell Dixon, 96, of Greenville, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a period of declining health.
A private graveside service will be held.
Jean was born in Missouri and raised in Jonesboro, TN. She left as a teenager and attended East Tennessee State University. She later accepted a position with the FBI in Washington, DC. During her 50 years of marriage, Jean and her husband lived in various cities for work, including the Philippine Islands for 3 years. Jean was a fierce Bridge competitor and had a great sense of humor.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, and husband Donald Woodard Dixon Sr.
She is survived by her: children, Donald "Woody" Dixon Jr. and wife, Martha, of Greenville; Gary K. Dixon and wife, Debbie, of Athens, Ohio; and Robyn Bilfelt and husband, Brad, of Winston Salem; grandchildren, Lisa Colucci and husband, Dennis, of Ohio; and Michelle DeSilva and Channa of South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Avery and Braydon DeSilva, and Arthur Colucci; brother-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Dixon of Chesapeake, VA; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mahoney, of Virginia Beach, VA.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund, for residents whose funds have been depleted. Please send contributions to Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
