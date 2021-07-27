Jean Hardee, 85, passed away peacefully at her daughters home surrounded by her family on the morning of July 19, 2021. Graveside Service for family will be held on Thursday July 29th at 10:30am at Pinewood Memorial Park-Greenville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening at Farmer Funeral Service from 6-8pm. Jean was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She loved her children dearly and spent her life loving and raising children. She was preceded in death by her husband, MacDonald Hardee; her son, Gray Hardee; her mother, Ruth Lucy and a brother, Bob Lucy. She is survived by her son, Robert Hardee; her daughter, Donna Bivans; grandchildren, Don Hardee, Jacob Bivans, Annabel Bivans and her older brother, Paul Lucy and his loving family. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.