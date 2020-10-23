Jean Hudson

Jean Paramore Hudson
WINTERVILLE - Jean Paramore Hudson, 76, of Greenville, passed away October 9th 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
Jean Paramore Hudson was born in Pactolus, NC to the late Major and Czerda Paramore on October 20, 1943.
She married James Roy Hudson in 1963 and together they spent 57 wonderful years together. Jean worked as the church secretary for Peoples Baptist Church and in administration at Greenville Christian Academy. She loved her job, the students, and the people that she worked with. Jean and her husband attended Temple church faithfully for many years were they made many lifelong friends.
One of the kindest people you could ever meet, Jean loved Jesus and her family with all of her heart. She loved to read her Bible and spend time with her family. She was a very loving person and a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her family shares that they will miss her sweet smile and warm hugs.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Major and Czerda Paramore, and 6 sibilings John Paramore, Joe Paramore, Dowell Paramore, Bernice Paramore, Audrey Wilcox and Pauline Whitley.
She is survived by her husband, James Hudson of Greenville, her son Troy Hudson of Myrtle Beach SC, her grandchildren Brooke (Jameson) Taunton and Blake Hudson of Greenville and her great grandson Camden. She is also leaving behind many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly.
Family and friends are invited to gather together and celebrate Jean's life. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26th from 12:30 -2:00pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville and a funeral service will follow the visitation in the Wilkerson Chapel. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park.
