Jean "Little Jean" Morgan
GREENVILLE - Jean Morgan passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center with her special friend Mr. Glenn Barnes by her side.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Mr. Cecil Harold Morgan, her sister Mrs. Ellen Silverthorne of Winterville and her parents, Harold Alfred Sawyer and Hazel Wingate Sawyer of Belhaven.
A graveside service was held on January 5, 2022 at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Little Jean lead a very active life until her unexpected death. She was a member of Greenville Church of God for more than 40 years. She also atttended Faulkland Church of God. She was a member of The Shimmy Shakerz line dancing ladies group since 2012 and enjoyed preforming at many festivals over the years. She enjoyed attending socials and dances as a member of Greenville and Washington Senior Singles Clubs for more than a decade. She enjoyed playing Bunco with the girls and also enjoyed playing rummy with her friends. Little Jean sang karaoke regularly at Edna and Clyn Barber's home in Winterville and Peter Haddock's Store in Clayroot. She enjoyed hanging out with her Bojangles buddies at the East Arlington Boulevard location to discuss and solve all the world's problems. Little Jean absolutely loved shopping. She searched tirelessly for that "to good to be true" deal.
This world has lost a wonderful woman and those that knew her and love her truly miss her.