Jean Evelyn Stanish
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jean Evelyn Stanish, 85, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Jean lived most of her life in New York and northern New Jersey, where she worked for many years as a secretary at law firm. In 1997, she and her late husband, Robert Peter Stanish, retired and relocated to Greenville, where she has attended Temple FWB Church. Jean was a wonderful person and friend who loved helping others. To know her was to love her.
In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Huff and Cecilia Baldwin.
She is survived by her son, Taylor Clark and wife, Renee, of Holly Springs; grandchildren, Olivia and Jason Clark of Apex; former daughter-in-law, Risa Clark of Apex; and special friends, David and Sheryl Evans of Winterville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Inpatient Hospice: 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.