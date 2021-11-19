Jean Waters

Jean Matthews McLawhorn Waters
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jean Matthews McLawhorn Waters, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. in Hobgood Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Hobgood Cemetery.
Mrs. Waters, a native of Harnett County, was the daughter of the late Joseph Perrin Matthews and Otelia Pryor Sanford.
For many years she taught in the NC Public School System. She was a current member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church and a former member of Hobgood Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Waters enjoyed reading her Bible, visiting whether on the phone or in person, ice cream, and playing solitaire or Facebook on the computer. She valued time spent with all of her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl McLawhorn; her second husband, Robert Waters, Sr.; a son, Steven Earl McLawhorn; a brother, Joseph Matthews and a sister, Elizabeth M. Kendall.
She is survived by three children, David P McLawhorn and wife Louise, Gary G. McLawhorn and wife Angela and Karen Turner and husband Steve; five step-children, Robanna W. Hodges, Maxine W. Davis, Robert Waters and wife Tennessee, Leonard "Lenny" Waters and wife Wanda and Adam Waters; 7 grandchildren, 13 step-grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Meals on Wheels, Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
