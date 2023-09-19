Jeanene Cale Hamilton of Macclesfield NC, a nonagenarian, died September 14, 2023, after a brave struggle with aging. She was born a spitfire and lived with zest, proud of her independence and stubbornly refusing to tell her age. Jeanene, always perfectly dressed, coiffed, and groomed was fiercely loyal to her family. She lived in and around Macclesfield and Fountain. She was the next youngest of nine children of Luella Bridgers Cale and Charlie Cale and wife of R.A. Hamilton and second husband, Floyd Messer, who predeceased her. Jeanene held various jobs prior to her lifelong career in Tarboro with the US department of agriculture, (ASCS later named FSA) that spanned 42 years. Jeanene and R.A. Hamilton had two children, Rejeanor H. Scott and husband, Sidney and Ray Hamilton and wife, Marsha who survive her. She is also survived by her grandchildren who gave her bragging rights. She was especially proud that they all graduated college. Alexis Congleton and husband, Will; Carl Scott, Jr.; and Lauren Scott, are children of Rejeanor and Sidney. Mary Mitchell; Catherine Cochran and husband, Matthew; Anne Elizabeth Hamilton; Leighton Hamilton and wife, Ody are children of Marsha and Ray. She is survived by great grandchildren: Claude Rawls; Martha, Margaret, and Eunice Cochran; and Layla and Elena Hamilton. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and a brother-in law. Jeanene became a member of Macclesfield Presbyterian Church when she was 11 years old and later a member of Otter's Creek FWB where she served actively. She began to attend Webb's Chapel Church in the last year of her life. Jeanene's long life will be celebrated with a visitation held on Saturday, September 16th from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Farmville Funeral Home followed by a service at 2:00pm in the Farmville Funeral Home chapel. Her committal will immediately follow the service at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain, NC. At other times the family will be at Rejeanor and Sidney's home. Flowers are appreciated and donations may be made to Macclesfield Presbyterian or Webb's Chapel Church in Macclesfield or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.