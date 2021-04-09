Mrs. Jeanette Summerlin Stocks, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her home. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in the mausoleum in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wayne, Bobby, and Stephen Stox, Hugh Elks, Daryl Anderson, Matt McLawhorn, and Phil Evans. Mrs. Stocks, daughter of the late Jesse Bryant and Frankie Barwick Summerlin, was a native of Wayne County. She lived her early life in the Mount Olive community. In 1963 she began working for the E.I. Dupont Company, Kinston Plant, where she met LaVerne Stocks. They married in 1974 and she made her home with him in the Ayden community of Pitt County. She continued working for Dupont as a lab technician, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church. Jeanette enjoyed crocheting and making baby gifts by hand, as well as being a ventriloquist for various groups and occasions. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, LaVerne Stocks; daughter, Pam Hudson and special son-in-law, Robin, of the Ham’s Crossroads community; step-grandchildren, Penny Elks and husband Tracy, Janet Shirley and husband, Stephen, and Jill Holland and husband, Jared; great grandchildren, Harley, Hugh, Madaline, Macianne, Haley and Addyson; and a brother, Aldon Summerlin and wife, Joanne, of LaGrange. Memorials may be made to Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or to the Alzheimer's Research Fund, ECU Medical Foundation, 525 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory,Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.