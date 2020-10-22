Jeannette James
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jeannette James, 83, entered her heavenly home on Monday, October 19, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Gene Williams and Rev. Lorenza Stox.
Jeannette was born in Pitt County on October 10, 1937 to her late parents, Lester and Elvira Meeks. She was married on December 23, 1954 to Joe James, her high school sweet heart. They were happily married for 54 year before he preceded her in death on September 11, 2011.
Jeannette loved everyone she met. She had a kind, caring spirit. She loved baking, cooking, and having people over to eat with her. She also loved to take food to her neighbors and friends whenever they were sick or when she wanted to share with them. She was employed with Burroughs Wellcome Co. for 25 years and remained in close contact with her many friends and co-workers through the years. She looked forward to the B.W. Breakfast where her friends would gather and she enjoyed her trips to Myrtle Beach with her former co-workers, along with their nights out to dinner.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her 11 siblings (twin sister, Jean Knox, Janie Adams, Edna Rae Bland, Emma Wynne, Melba Jones, T.J. Meeks, Wyatt Meeks, J.B. Meeks, Richard Meeks, Kenneth Meeks, and Durwood Meeks).
She leaves behind a very special friend, Earl Knox; two special godchildren; 22 nieces and nephews from both sides of the family and many great nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly; and sister-in-law, Dot Meeks of Virginia.
Jeannette was a member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church, where memorials may be made in her memory to 2241 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834; or to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
