Jeannette Misenheimer

Jeannette Lucille Misenheimer
LEESBURG, VA - Jeannette Lucille Rives Misenheimer left this earth on January 16,2021. She was the third child born to James and Flora Rives in September 20,1950 in Leesburg, VA. She was blessed with 2 loving parents and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Her childhood was full of wonderful times together as a family. She graduated from Loundon County High school.
She traveled by bus to Salisbury, NC for the first time to begin her freshmen year at Catawba College. It was there where she met many friends whom she reconnected with in recent years and graduated with a degree in Sociology in 1972. She also met the love of her life, Tony Misenheimer who had just recently returned from Vietnam. They fell in love and were engaged and married on May 6, 1973.
They moved to Raleigh after the wedding and she worked at the NC DMV where she reminded us she could've been the first NC highway patrol woman but passed because her and Tony wanted to start a family. They traveled and lived in many wonderful places while Tony was an insurance examiner with the NC Department of Insurance and made lots of friends and memories along the way.
It was when her oldest daughter Heather was born in 1975 when Jeannie truly started the most important job in her life, mother. Their second daughter Caroline was born in 1977 and they made a home in Rockwell where they were minutes from Burline and WT, her in-laws, who would become like parents to Jeannie as they raised their girls over the years. In 1985 their third daughter Mary Craig was born and their family was complete.
There were countless memories of Saturday night cookouts with friends, the most delicious birthday cupcakes that she made, Trips as a family while Tony traveled with his work as they raised their girls and too many tailgates for ECU to count.
Jeannie was the epitome of a champion for her community. She served on any and every board imaginable including the Rowan County school board, NC PTA Board, Rockwell Women's club to name a few. She was a member of St James Lutheran Church. She taught her girls the importance of giving back with your time, talents and treasure. She briefly served as the director of the Women's Shelter in Salisbury as well.
In 2002 Jeannie's precious lamb Olivia was born and she came into her favorite role, Nana. Stella would follow in 2008 and most recently Nora in 2015 and William in 2018. Her grandchildren were truly her pride and joy. She spent hours loving on them, FaceTiming with them everyday and making memories that they will treasure for a lifetime.
Since Tony's retirement they have spent their time in Rockwell and their mountain home in Roaring Gap. They have wonderful friends whom they have met along the way and she was truly the best hostess for every Holiday gathering, party or event imaginable.
Her loss is hard to understand and the void of not having her is immense. Our comfort comes from the fact that she has been reunited with her parents, in-laws, brother Kenny and sister Lurene and numerous friends and she is hosting the most amazing party ever for them all.
She is survived by her husband Tony of 47 years; her daughters Heather (Derek) Stepp, Caroline (Sean) Connolly; and Mary Craig (Rich) Palmatary all of Greenville, NC. Her precious grandchildren, Olivia and Stella Stepp and Nora and William Palmatary. Her sister Carolyn (Gary) Funkhouser of Roaring Gap, NC and brother James (Linda) Rives of Leesburg, VA and 8 nieces and nephews. Her loving Corgi Lizzie and so many friends.
The family would like to thank the loving and brave nurses and doctors at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and Forsyth Memorial Hospital who took care of Jeannie as she battled her illness as a result of COVID. They are true heroes.
The service will be live streamed via Powles Staton Funeral Home's Facebook page on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the Jeannie Misenheimer Scholarship Fund at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC or the Daughters of Worth Safe House, PO Box 2492, Greenville, NC 27836.
Powles Staton Funeral Home, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Misenheimer family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.