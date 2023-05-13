Jeffrey Allen Dodson, 62, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am in the Chapel at Smith Funeral Service. An Inurnment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park Columbarium in Greenville, North Carolina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Dodson, son of the late Bill and Geraldine Dodson, was a native of Nebraska and received his education at Loomis Secondary School. He worked for his father as a heavy machine operator, in his father's land leveling business. While living in Holdrege, he was especially proud of creating a model railway layout in his basement. He lived the majority of his life in Tucson, Arizona where he continued working as a heavy machine operator. Mr. Dodson enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with his family in the mountains. In 2019 he made his home in Greenville to be near his family and warmer weather. He was not a fan of cold weather. Later in life, he had a lengthy illness and enjoyed watching western movies and listening to country music. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Jeffrey Dodson of TX; sisters, Joni Dodson Hurlocker (Robert) of Winterville, NC, Janet Dodson Fitz (Steve), of Columbus, NE, Barbara Dodson Clason of Holdrege, NE, and Jane Dodson of Gothenburg, NE; brother, Jim Dodson of Bakersfield, CA; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Marcy, Andrew, Ashley, Mary, Michael, Andrea, Kaylee, Brad, Melissa, Kimberly and Thomas; and several great nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.