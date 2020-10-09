Jeffrey Allen Hines
MORRISVILLE - Mr. Jeffrey Allen Hines, 65, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC.
Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Jeffrey Allen Hines will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.